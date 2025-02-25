Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Carleton

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Carleton is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Goldie Ghamari who first took office in 2018. Ghamari collected 22,295 votes, winning 48.15 per cent of the vote in the 2023 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Carleton in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: George Darouze

Ontario NDP: Sherin Faili

Ontario Liberal Party: Brandon Bay

Green Party of Ontario: Mystic Plaunt

Ontario Party: Myles Dear

Libertarian: Bruce Anthony Faulkner

Independent: Brian Hull

New Blue Party of Ontario: Rob Stocki

