Ontario election 2025: Carleton

Carleton is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Goldie Ghamari who first took office in 2018. Ghamari collected 22,295 votes, winning 48.15 per cent of the vote in the 2023 Ontario provincial by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Carleton in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: George Darouze Ontario NDP: Sherin Faili Ontario Liberal Party: Brandon Bay Green Party of Ontario: Mystic Plaunt Ontario Party: Myles Dear Libertarian: Bruce Anthony Faulkner Independent: Brian Hull New Blue Party of Ontario: Rob Stocki