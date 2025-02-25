Ontario election 2025: Carleton

Carleton is a provincial riding located in Ottawa. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Goldie Ghamari who first took office in 2018. Ghamari collected 22,295 votes, winning 48.15 per cent of the vote in the 2023 Ontario provincial by-election.
Voters will decide who will represent Carleton in Ottawa during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: George Darouze
Ontario NDP: Sherin Faili
Ontario Liberal Party: Brandon Bay
Green Party of Ontario: Mystic Plaunt
Ontario Party: Myles Dear
Libertarian: Bruce Anthony Faulkner
Independent: Brian Hull
New Blue Party of Ontario: Rob Stocki
