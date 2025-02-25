Ontario election 2025: Brantford-Brant

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford-Brant is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Will Bouma who first took office in 2018. Bouma collected 20,738 votes, winning 44.17 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brantford-Brant in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Will Bouma (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Harvey Bischof Ontario Liberal Party: Ron Fox Green Party of Ontario: Karleigh Csordas New Blue Party of Ontario: Joshua Carron Ontario Alliance: James Carruthers None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mike Clancy Libertarian: Rob Ferguson