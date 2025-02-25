Ontario election 2025: Brantford-Brant

Brantford-Brant is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Will Bouma who first took office in 2018. Bouma collected 20,738 votes, winning 44.17 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Brantford-Brant in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Will Bouma (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Harvey Bischof
Ontario Liberal Party: Ron Fox
Green Party of Ontario: Karleigh Csordas
New Blue Party of Ontario: Joshua Carron
Ontario Alliance: James Carruthers
None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mike Clancy
Libertarian: Rob Ferguson
