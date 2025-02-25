Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Brantford-Brant

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Will Bouma
    Will Bouma
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Harvey Bischof
    Harvey Bischof
    Ontario NDP
  • Ron Fox
    Ron Fox
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Karleigh Csordas
    Karleigh Csordas
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Joshua Carron
    Joshua Carron
    New Blue Party of Ontario
  • James Carruthers
    James Carruthers
    Ontario Alliance
  • Mike Clancy
    Mike Clancy
    None of the Above Direct Democracy Party
  • Rob Ferguson
    Rob Ferguson
    Libertarian
Brantford-Brant is a provincial riding located in South Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Will Bouma who first took office in 2018. Bouma collected 20,738 votes, winning 44.17 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brantford-Brant in South Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Will Bouma (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Harvey Bischof

Ontario Liberal Party: Ron Fox

Green Party of Ontario: Karleigh Csordas

New Blue Party of Ontario: Joshua Carron

Ontario Alliance: James Carruthers

None of the Above Direct Democracy Party: Mike Clancy

Libertarian: Rob Ferguson

