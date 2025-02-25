Ontario election 2025: Brampton South

Brampton south is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Prabmeet Sarkaria who first took office in 2018. Sarkaria collected 12,980 votes, winning 45.38 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Brampton South in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Prabmeet Sarkaria (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Rajani Sharma
Ontario Liberal Party: Bhavik Parikh
Green Party of Ontario: Rajinder Boyal
New Blue Party of Ontario: Johnny Nolan
