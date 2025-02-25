Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Brampton North

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Graham McGregor
    Graham McGregor
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Ruby Zaman
    Ruby Zaman
    Ontario NDP
  • Ranjit Singh Bagga
    Ranjit Singh Bagga
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Sameera Khan
    Sameera Khan
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Melanie Porte
    Melanie Porte
    New Blue Party of Ontario
Brampton north is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Graham McGregor who first took office in 2022. McGregor collected 13,509 votes, winning 44.99 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton North in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Graham McGregor (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Ruby Zaman

Ontario Liberal Party: Ranjit Singh Bagga

Green Party of Ontario: Sameera Khan

New Blue Party of Ontario: Melanie Porte

