Ontario election 2025: Brampton North

Brampton north is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Graham McGregor who first took office in 2022. McGregor collected 13,509 votes, winning 44.99 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton North in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Graham McGregor (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Ruby Zaman Ontario Liberal Party: Ranjit Singh Bagga Green Party of Ontario: Sameera Khan New Blue Party of Ontario: Melanie Porte