Ontario election 2025: Brampton East

Brampton eastis a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Hardeep Grewal who first took office in 2022. Grewal collected 12,869 votes, winning 44.32 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton East in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Hardeep Grewal (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Martin Singh Ontario Liberal Party: Vicky Dhillon Green Party of Ontario: Nancy Porteous Independent: Azad Goyat