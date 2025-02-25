Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Brampton East

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Hardeep Grewal
    Hardeep Grewal
    PC Party of Ontario
    Incumbent
  • Martin Singh
    Martin Singh
    Ontario NDP
  • Vicky Dhillon
    Vicky Dhillon
    Ontario Liberal Party
  • Nancy Porteous
    Nancy Porteous
    Green Party of Ontario
  • Azad Goyat
    Azad Goyat
    Independent
Brampton eastis a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Hardeep Grewal who first took office in 2022. Grewal collected 12,869 votes, winning 44.32 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brampton East in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

PC Party of Ontario: Hardeep Grewal (Incumbent)

Ontario NDP: Martin Singh

Ontario Liberal Party: Vicky Dhillon

Green Party of Ontario: Nancy Porteous

Independent: Azad Goyat

