Ontario election 2025: Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Doug Downey who first took office in 2018. Downey collected 16,631 votes, winning 42.1 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
PC Party of Ontario: Doug Downey (Incumbent)
Ontario NDP: Tracey Lapham
Ontario Liberal Party: Rose Zacharias
Green Party of Ontario: Tim Grant
New Blue: Alex Della Ventura
Libertarian: Erin Patterson
