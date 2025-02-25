Ontario election 2025: Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is a provincial riding located in Central Ontario. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Doug Downey who first took office in 2018. Downey collected 16,631 votes, winning 42.1 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in Central Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Doug Downey (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Tracey Lapham Ontario Liberal Party: Rose Zacharias Green Party of Ontario: Tim Grant New Blue: Alex Della Ventura Libertarian: Erin Patterson