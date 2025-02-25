Menu

Canada

Ontario election 2025: Algoma-Manitoulin

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
Algoma-Manitoulin is a provincial riding located in Northern Ontario. This riding is currently represented by Independent MPP Michael Mantha who first took office in 2011. Mantha collected 11,252 votes, winning 45.93 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Algoma-Manitoulin in Northern Ontario during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Independent: Michael Mantha (Incumbent)

PC Party of Ontario: Bill Rosenberg

Ontario NDP: David Timeriski

Ontario Liberal Party: Reg Niganobe

Green Party of Ontario: Maria Legault

New Blue: Sheldon Pressey

