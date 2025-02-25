Ontario election 2025: Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

Ajax is a provincial riding located in the Greater Toronto Area. This riding is currently represented by PC Party of Ontario MPP Patrice Barnes who first took office in 2022. Barnes collected 15,336 votes, winning 40.69 per cent of the vote in the 2022 Ontario provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ajax in the Greater Toronto Area during the upcoming Ontario provincial election on February 27, 2025. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates PC Party of Ontario: Patrice Barnes (Incumbent) Ontario NDP: Arthur Augustine Ontario Liberal Party: Rob Cerjanec Green Party of Ontario: Cory Feferman Ontario Centris: Sarah Qureshi New Blue: Chris Rees