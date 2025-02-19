Massive sinkhole opens up in English village: ‘Absolute nightmare’

See more sharing options

Residents of an English village were evacuated as a large sinkhole swallowed parts of the town’s main street up to the edge of homes.

Surrey County officials declared a major incident Tuesday after the hole opened up on Godstone High Street in the town about 32 kilometres south of London.

Residents of about 30 buildings were evacuated because of fears the collapse could rupture gas pipes and cause an explosion. A water main burst under the road, cutting off water to homes.

“It’s an absolute nightmare. Dreadful,” said Tracey Jones, whose daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter were evacuated.

SES Water said water was partly restored to residents Wednesday.