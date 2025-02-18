Russia says it won’t rejoin G7 after Trump floats the idea

Send this page to someone via email

Canada disagrees with U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Russia rejoin the G7 — but Moscow says the idea is a non-starter anyway.

Moscow’s Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov says “Russia has no interest” in joining the Group of Seven, which he calls an “outdated structure.”

Russia used to be part of what was known as the Group of Eight until other members suspended it in 2014 following the invasion of Ukraine.

Trump says that was a mistake and claims the ongoing war might have been prevented if Russia had retained its membership, which he says should now be restored.

Canada is chairing the G7 this year and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said this weekend that Canada is firmly opposed to having Russia reinstated in the group.

She spoke after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland both rejected the idea.