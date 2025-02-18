Menu

Weather

Manitoba’s annual Red River ice-breaking program begins Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
An Amphibex ice-breaker is seen in a file photo. View image in full screen
An Amphibex ice-breaker is seen in a file photo. Global News / File
It’s that time of year again — when the province gets out the Amphibex ice-breakers and remote-controlled cutting units to mitigate ice jams on the Red River.

The annual program involves breaking up around 28 kilometres on the Red from the Netley Marsh area to Selkirk, with the goal of minimizing flood risks.

The work, which begins Wednesday, is expected to run until March 15. The province said it will post notices in areas where cutting is taking place and encourage people to stay off the ice in those spots. People ice-fishing in those areas will need to remove huts and equipment while the operation is underway.

According to the province, ice-cutting operations are also planned for the Riverton area. Meanwhile, the Portage Diversion is being monitored.

Amphibex crews get to work breaking up frozen ice in Manitoba
