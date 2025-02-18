Manitoba government funds $1.1M in job-creation projects

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is spending more than $1 million on projects meant to help youth build careers close to home, job creation minister Jamie Moses announced Tuesday.

The First Jobs Fund — which supports non-profits and non-government organizations to implement programs for people aged 15-29 that face barriers to employment — will fund six organizations with up to $225,000.

“Young Manitobans deserve the opportunity to get the knowledge, skills and experience they need to secure good jobs in their home communities where they can play a role in shaping a bright future for their friends and family,” Moses said in a release.

“The First Jobs Fund drives opportunity by helping young people overcome barriers, gain meaningful workplace experience and contribute to a stronger, more inclusive economy.”

Funding for this year is earmarked for the Urban Transition Centre ($225,000), Manitoba Aviation Council ($224,708 and $176,173 for two separate initiatives), Tech Manitoba ($108,771), Dexterra Community Initiatives ($222,092), and Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba ($94,857).

