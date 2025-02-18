School and road closures in Manitoba on Tuesday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Highway closures:
None.
School closures:
- École Saint-Lazare
- École La Source (Shilo)
- École régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
- École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Bus cancellations:
- Rolling River School Division buses are cancelled, schools remain open
- Beautiful Plains School Division buses are cancelled, schools remain open
- Swan Valley School Division buses are cancelled, schools remain open
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
24/7 snow clearing in Manitoba?
Comments