School and road closures in Manitoba on Tuesday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Highway closures:

None.

School closures:

École Saint-Lazare

École La Source (Shilo)

École régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)

Bus cancellations:

Rolling River School Division buses are cancelled, schools remain open

Beautiful Plains School Division buses are cancelled, schools remain open

Swan Valley School Division buses are cancelled, schools remain open

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.