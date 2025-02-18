Menu

Weather

School and road closures in Manitoba on Tuesday

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 18, 2025 8:39 am
1 min read
School and road closures in Manitoba on Tuesday - image View image in full screen
Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Highway closures:

None.

School closures:

  • École Saint-Lazare
  • École La Source (Shilo)
  • École régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
  • École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
Bus cancellations:

  • Rolling River School Division buses are cancelled, schools remain open
  • Beautiful Plains School Division buses are cancelled, schools remain open
  • Swan Valley School Division buses are cancelled, schools remain open

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

24/7 snow clearing in Manitoba?
