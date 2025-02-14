Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GST, HST exemption comes to an end in Saskatchewan

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 6:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'GST/HST exemption comes to an end in Saskatchewan'
GST/HST exemption comes to an end in Saskatchewan
The GST tax break is now over. But did people in Saskatchewan feel it made a difference?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For people across Canada the GST/HST holiday exemption is coming to an end Friday, and residents in Saskatchewan have some mixed feelings on how the rollout actually impacted their savings.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

For some, they feel the break had no impact on their bills. For others, getting groceries was a lot cheaper over the last few months.

Global News’ Sarah Jones has the story on how the GST break impacted sales in Saskatchewan and consumers’ savings.

Trending Now

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices