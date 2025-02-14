Menu

Crime

Edmonton woman fatally stabbed in what police believe was ‘intimate partner homicide’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2025 10:33 am
1 min read
A significant police presence in Edmonton's Strathearn neighbourhood on Feb. 11, 2025. View image in full screen
A significant police presence in Edmonton's Strathearn neighbourhood on Feb. 11, 2025. Global News
Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was found stabbed in an Edmonton home.

They say they are considering it a case of “intimate partner homicide.”

Police were called Tuesday to the home in the Strathearn neighbourhood for a report of a man with a weapon and a woman who was possibly dead.

They say a 36-year-old man fled and was arrested shortly after.

The 30-year-old woman was found dead in the home, and a 62-year-old man had also been assaulted but was not hurt.

An autopsy determined the woman, Erin Kern, died from multiple stab wounds.

Drew Moore has been charged with second-degree murder in Kern’s death and attempted murder of the older man.

He’s also charged with several breaches, including of a release order and a probation order.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

