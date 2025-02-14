Edmonton woman fatally stabbed in what police believe was ‘intimate partner homicide’

Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was found stabbed in an Edmonton home.
They say they are considering it a case of “intimate partner homicide.”
Police were called Tuesday to the home in the Strathearn neighbourhood for a report of a man with a weapon and a woman who was possibly dead.
They say a 36-year-old man fled and was arrested shortly after.
The 30-year-old woman was found dead in the home, and a 62-year-old man had also been assaulted but was not hurt.
An autopsy determined the woman, Erin Kern, died from multiple stab wounds.
Drew Moore has been charged with second-degree murder in Kern’s death and attempted murder of the older man.
He’s also charged with several breaches, including of a release order and a probation order.
