Environment

Bow Valley groups band together to prevent devastating wildfires

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted February 13, 2025 7:42 pm
2 min read
Bow Valley groups band together to prevent devastating wildfires
WATCH: Global News got a close-up look at how Alberta’s wildfire crews hope to tame wildfires this spring. Even in the dead of winter, work continues to mitigate disaster. Skylar Peters spent a day with the team doing the preventive work.
Parks Canada, local municipalities and local fire departments are all putting their best foot forward in a coordinated effort to protect some of Canada’s most treasured lands in the event of a future wildfire — in hopes of preventing a similar disaster to the fire that destroyed close to a third of the historic town of Jasper, Alta., in the summer of 2024.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2024, media were invited on a day-long trip through the Bow River Valley to see the efforts being made to protect the iconic landscape from a future fire.

Officials claims wildfire suppression over the past 100 years has left the area ripe for another devastating fire — the kind that would normally be a part of the natural cycle.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire response ramps up in Alberta as officials track weather and drought impact'
Wildfire response ramps up in Alberta as officials track weather and drought impact

Fireguards hundreds of hectares in size, thinning of the brush, and educating residents about how they can help protect the area are all pieces of the massive puzzle that is being undertaken near the mountain towns of Lake Louise, Banff and Canmore.

“Wildfires are going to happen,” explained Michael Bourgon, Deputy Fire Chief of Prevention and Risk Reduction for the town of Canmore.

“It’s a matter of us making sure we have the mitigation strategies and suppression strategies in place, and it’s all of us (working) in conjunction.”

While helping the area become more resilient to a future wildfire event, officials also explained the positive impact it will have on the natural ecosystems that have been in place for thousands of years — and the benefit to wildlife that will also result from the years-long work.

Those in charge of the project say that while visitors may see the landscape change in small ways over the next few years, the work that’s being done will ensure the Bow River Valley remains a cherished place in the heart of Canadians and visitors from around the world for decades to come.

Click to play video: 'Urgency mounts for fire mitigation in Alberta’s Bow Valley amid dry conditions'
Urgency mounts for fire mitigation in Alberta’s Bow Valley amid dry conditions
