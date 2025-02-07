Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Marineland euthanizes seven-year-old beluga after medical struggles

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2025 10:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Another beluga dies at Marineland. Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park'
Another beluga dies at Marineland. Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park
RELATED: Another beluga whale has died at Marineland and four years into a provincial probe, Ontario’s solicitor general is saying little about the investigation’s progress. Sean O'Shea reports. – Oct 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Marineland says it has euthanized a seven-year-old beluga whale after a long battle with several different medical conditions.

It is the 18th beluga to die at the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction since 2019.

The province says its Animal Welfare Services team received confirmation of the death on Thursday.

Marineland says in a post on social media that Eos was born in 2017 to a first-time mother and needed help from the pod to raise her.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The park says Eos was diagnosed with renal disease in 2021 and suffered from infection that required intensive treatment.

Marineland says Eos rebounded several times, but her conditioned worsened in the past few months to the point that a team of veterinarians decided euthanasia was the proper course.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Shut this place down’: Calls for Marineland closure after two more beluga deaths'
‘Shut this place down’: Calls for Marineland closure after two more beluga deaths

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices