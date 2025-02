Marineland euthanizes seven-year-old beluga after medical struggles

Send this page to someone via email

Marineland says it has euthanized a seven-year-old beluga whale after a long battle with several different medical conditions.

It is the 18th beluga to die at the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction since 2019.

The province says its Animal Welfare Services team received confirmation of the death on Thursday.

Marineland says in a post on social media that Eos was born in 2017 to a first-time mother and needed help from the pod to raise her.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The park says Eos was diagnosed with renal disease in 2021 and suffered from infection that required intensive treatment.

Marineland says Eos rebounded several times, but her conditioned worsened in the past few months to the point that a team of veterinarians decided euthanasia was the proper course.

Story continues below advertisement

2:32 ‘Shut this place down’: Calls for Marineland closure after two more beluga deaths

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.