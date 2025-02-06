Alberta MLA ending coffee with constituents after coal backlash

Send this page to someone via email

Chelsae Petrovic is cancelling coffee engagements with her constituents after getting an earful about the province’s decision to lift its coal mining moratorium.

The United Conservative government backbencher announced this week in a statement she was cancelling her regular coffee get-together out of safety concerns for others.

She said the events were meant to connect her with people in the sprawling constituency who may not be able to drive out to her office.

“Unfortunately, some have used these gatherings as a platform for town hall-style debates, which was never the intent,” Petrovic wrote.

“Additionally, our office has received information indicating that there is intent to continue disrupting these events in this way.

“To protect local businesses, their staff and patrons, I have made the difficult decision to cancel the ‘Coffee with the MLA’ tour.”

Petrovic is the rookie legislature member for the constituency of Livingstone-Macleod, which represents much of the area flanking the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.

It is there that the debate over coal mining has been raging over economic development versus the impact on water and the environment.

Controversy over coal reignited in 2020 when Alberta repealed its decades-old coal policy and issued new leases. Two years later, the province suspended new projects following a storm of public criticism.

Energy Minister Brian Jean directed the Alberta Energy Regulator last month to lift the moratorium, allowing new coal exploration and development on the eastern slopes.

Later in January, Petrovic’s office in the town of Claresholm was flooded with dozens of constituents demanding answers at an open house event.

Some attendees, like Jacqueline Chalmers, say they felt like Petrovic was gaslighting the constituents she is supposed to represent.

Chalmers said many who came wanted to know why the government was opening the door to renewed coal mining despite concerns it could devastate the water supply.

“We never got a straight answer about anything,” Chalmers said in an interview. “It feels almost like they treat us like we don’t have a level of intelligence to comprehend what’s going on.”

Chalmers said the protest included attendees waving signs outside in support of protecting mountains and rejecting coal.

Blaine Moen said he and others attending Petrovic’s event agreed not to film it, but he quickly became frustrated over what he described as Petrovic’s defiant and dismissive attitude toward concerns.

“It’s clear that (the UCP) have circled the wagons. They’ve all got one message that they’re sending, rather than listening to their constituents,” Moen said in an interview.

A UCP caucus spokesperson said Petrovic was unavailable for an interview.

In its January decision to allow coal exploration to resume, Premier Danielle Smith’s government said the environment is still at the forefront. The energy regulator would still need to keep in mind policies requiring companies to show how they can prevent toxic selenium from leaching into watersheds.

Smith has also said the province had taxpayers in mind when it lifted the moratorium, citing lawsuits five coal companies have filed against the province. The companies argue they are owed more than $15 billion combined in lost revenues and sunk costs.

Chalmers is among those who called for cabinet members to come to Claresholm to speak directly to the coal issue before the end of the year.

“We need answers straight from the horse’s mouth,” said Chalmers.

She got an email from Jean’s office declining the invitation. Jean’s office referred The Canadian Press to the fact that coal mining project proposals are making their way through the Alberta Energy Regulator’s approval process.

“It would be inappropriate for the minister to attend a meeting regarding a matter that is currently before an independent regulatory tribunal,” it wrote.

In the meantime, Opposition NDP legislature member Marlin Schmidt said he had a “pro tip” for Petrovic.

Schmidt wrote on social media: “If you want people to stop complaining about coal mines, stop the coal mines.”