Economy

Suncor CEO touts Canadian refining capacity as way to weather tariffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
Rich Kruger during a press conference in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, April 24, 2014. View image in full screen
Rich Kruger during a press conference in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, April 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Suncor chief executive Rich Kruger says that while all Canadian businesses will feel a hit from tariffs, his company is fairly well-positioned to limit the impact.

He says the company’s large Canadian refining footprint and higher capacity than peers to export crude from the coast makes it less exposed to tariffs compared with some companies more reliant on shipping unrefined heavy crude south of the border.

Kruger says that while he thinks the U.S. needs Suncor just as it needs the U.S. market, the company’s integrated asset base gives it a natural hedge to tariff impacts.

His comments on an earnings call came as Suncor reported a profit of $818 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $2.82 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted operating earnings were $1.57 billion, down from $1.64 billion a year earlier.

Desjardins analyst Chris MacCulloch said in a note that earnings beat expectations even though the company had pre-released most key operational metrics in January.

He says Suncor looks to be a safe harbour in the event of a North American energy trade war given it refines nearly half of corporate production within Canada.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

