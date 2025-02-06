Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate after Manitoba house damaged in early morning shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 6, 2025 11:44 am
1 min read
RCMP Berens River detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Berens River detachment. RCMP
RCMP in Berens River, Man., say they recovered 25 shell casings from various types of guns after responding to a call about a shooting in the community last month.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 27, where they learned that a home had been shot at and damaged. No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate, with the help of the RCMP’s forensic identification services.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-382-2436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Policing and addressing violence and gun incidents in Winnipeg
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

