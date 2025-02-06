RCMP investigate after Manitoba house damaged in early morning shooting

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Berens River, Man., say they recovered 25 shell casings from various types of guns after responding to a call about a shooting in the community last month.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 27, where they learned that a home had been shot at and damaged. No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate, with the help of the RCMP’s forensic identification services.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-382-2436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).