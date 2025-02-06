Menu

Canada

11-year-old child missing in Prince Rupert, last seen in Tim Hortons

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 6, 2025 11:21 am
1 min read
Prince Rupert RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a missing 11-year-old girl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Prince Rupert RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a missing 11-year-old girl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Prince Rupert RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a missing 11-year-old.

Hailey Tippewan was reported missing at 9:14 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 5.

Her family told RCMP that she left home around 9 p.m. on Feb. 4 to visit a friend and has not returned home.

Police said the family does not know who the friend is and none of her other friends have seen her. Police have learned and confirmed through CCTV that Tippewan was at the Tim Hortons for approximately 35 minutes on Feb. 5 at 8:05 p.m.

She was sitting with two people but police have not yet identified who they are.

Tippewan is described as being five-feet tall, 126 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

11-year-old Hailey Tippewan is missing.
11-year-old Hailey Tippewan is missing. Prince Rupert RCMP
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green pants and black shoes with white stripes.

Police would like to speak to the two people seen with Tippewan at Tim Hortons.

If you have any information about Tippewan, or know where she may be, please call the Prince Rupert RCMP at (250) 624-2136.

What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
