11-year-old child missing in Prince Rupert, last seen in Tim Hortons

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Rupert RCMP is hoping the public can help them find a missing 11-year-old.

Hailey Tippewan was reported missing at 9:14 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 5.

Her family told RCMP that she left home around 9 p.m. on Feb. 4 to visit a friend and has not returned home.

Police said the family does not know who the friend is and none of her other friends have seen her. Police have learned and confirmed through CCTV that Tippewan was at the Tim Hortons for approximately 35 minutes on Feb. 5 at 8:05 p.m.

She was sitting with two people but police have not yet identified who they are.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tippewan is described as being five-feet tall, 126 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

11-year-old Hailey Tippewan is missing. Prince Rupert RCMP

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green pants and black shoes with white stripes.

Police would like to speak to the two people seen with Tippewan at Tim Hortons.

If you have any information about Tippewan, or know where she may be, please call the Prince Rupert RCMP at (250) 624-2136.