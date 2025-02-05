Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U.S. tariff threat: Quebec furniture company lays off 115 workers after sales drop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 1:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Legault talks tariffs and trade following reprieve'
Legault talks tariffs and trade following reprieve
RELATED - Legault talks tariffs and trade following reprieve
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec furniture manufacturer says the threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods has forced it to lay off 115 people in the province.

South Shore Furniture says it’s laying off 97 people at its headquarters and factory in Ste-Croix, Que., southwest of Quebec City, and another 18 people at its operations in the Eastern Townships.

Earlier this week U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hold off on his threatened tariffs against Canada for at least a month.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But in a news release today, South Shore Furniture says the uncertainty around Trump’s motives has significantly affected sales, adding that 70 per cent of its products are shipped to the United States.

South Shore says that in response to potential tariffs, major American retailers have increased their imports from Asia instead of Quebec, harming the company’s business.

The company says that despite the fact Trump has held off so far on imposing tariffs, it needs to lay off workers and restructure its business model.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Are Quebecers buying local amid U.S. tariffs?'
Are Quebecers buying local amid U.S. tariffs?
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices