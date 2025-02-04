Menu

Sports

Winmar Warriors’ Gibbs shining in sophomore season

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 6:51 pm
1 min read
Gibbs shining in sophomore season
The Moose Jaw Winmar Warriors have benefited from a stellar sophomore season from Ryan Gibbs.
Moose Jaw Winmar Warriors forward Ryan Gibbs has seen quite the leap in production from his rookie to his sophomore season.

And it has benefited his team, to the tune of being just one point behind the first place Regina Pat Canadians in the SMU18AAAHL.

In the video above, Jacob Carr has more on Gibb’s stellar second season for Moose Jaw.

