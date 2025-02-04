Edmonton city council passes bylaw to restrict sale of knives in convenience stores

See more sharing options

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says convenient and quick access to knives makes the community less safe.

The city’s business licence bylaw has been amended to add a convenience store category and a definition of knives that cannot be sold in those businesses.

The goal is to limit convenient or impulsive access to knives but doesn’t affect the sale of everyday cutlery.

The bylaw is to come into effect for individual stores when they apply for a new licence or renew an existing one, but businesses are being urged to voluntarily remove knives from their shelves immediately.

The city says the approach to enforcement will mainly be complaint-based and that police will be able to seize weapons when required.