Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Edmonton city council passes bylaw to restrict sale of knives in convenience stores

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2025 7:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Knife ban discussion continues at Edmonton city hall'
Knife ban discussion continues at Edmonton city hall
RELATED VIDEO: It is expected convenience stores in Edmonton will soon face news rules when it comes to what they are allowed to sell. Community advocates are applauding the change as the city embarks on new knife restrictions unlike any across Canada. Morgan Black reports. – Jan 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says convenient and quick access to knives makes the community less safe.

The city’s business licence bylaw has been amended to add a convenience store category and a definition of knives that cannot be sold in those businesses.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The goal is to limit convenient or impulsive access to knives but doesn’t affect the sale of everyday cutlery.

The bylaw is to come into effect for individual stores when they apply for a new licence or renew an existing one, but businesses are being urged to voluntarily remove knives from their shelves immediately.

Trending Now

The city says the approach to enforcement will mainly be complaint-based and that police will be able to seize weapons when required.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices