Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers shore up coaching staff with Jackson, Hogan

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 1:15 pm
2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers schedule
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2025 schedule is out. – Jan 16, 2025
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made a pair of notable changes to their coaching staff, adding a four-time Grey Cup champion and moving a longtime coach to a new position.

The club announced Tuesday that it has hired Jarious Jackson as quarterbacks coach and moved Jason Hogan from running backs coach to offensive coordinator.

Jackson, 47, was most recently at the helm of the Edmonton Elks, where he has served as offensive coordinator and head coach. He won a championship in 2015 as an assistant with Edmonton, on top of the three Grey Cups he won as a player with the Toronto Argonauts.

He has also served in coaching roles with the Argonauts, as well as the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

For Hogan, the upcoming season will mark his fourth with the Bombers, after three years as running backs coach.

The club said he played an important role in the development of Winnipeg star Brady Oliveira, who has been named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Outstanding Player under Hogan’s watch.

Prior to joining the Bombers’ staff in 2022, Hogan served in multiple coaching roles with the Université de Montréal Carabins, as well as two years with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.

