Teen driver busted after rural Manitoba crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A teen driver is in custody after a crash near Glenella, Man., RCMP say.

Officers from the Neepawa detachment were called to the scene, at Road 104 North and Road 76 West, Sunday afternoon, where they found two vehicles in separate ditches.

Police said a minivan lost control and was hit from behind by a truck. The driver of the truck, police learned, was wanted on outstanding warrants — from Neepawa, Dauphin and Winnipeg — and the truck had been reported stolen from Elm Creek.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP said three people between the ages of 22 and 28 had minor injuries as a result of the crash and were taken to hospital.