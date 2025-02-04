Menu

Traffic

Teen driver busted after rural Manitoba crash: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 10:51 am
1 min read
File: RCMP badge.
File: RCMP badge. File / Global News
A teen driver is in custody after a crash near Glenella, Man., RCMP say.

Officers from the Neepawa detachment were called to the scene, at Road 104 North and Road 76 West, Sunday afternoon, where they found two vehicles in separate ditches.

Police said a minivan lost control and was hit from behind by a truck. The driver of the truck, police learned, was wanted on outstanding warrants — from Neepawa, Dauphin and Winnipeg —  and the truck had been reported stolen from Elm Creek.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP said three people between the ages of 22 and 28 had minor injuries as a result of the crash and were taken to hospital.

Survivor of late-night rural Manitoba crash says nearby farmer saved his life
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

