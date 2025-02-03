Some Albertans to consider shopping local, boycotting U.S. goods

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta GDP could see a slide if tariffs are imposed, but there may just be a silver lining to the economy at a local level, says one expert.

“As the saying goes – never waste a good crisis. This is an opportunity for us to reacquaint ourselves with local companies, local products, local services,” said Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge.

There is hope consumers may turn to local businesses for the long haul if Canadians do steer away from U.S.-made products in response to tariffs.

In the video above, Justin Sibbet takes a look at how the ongoing tariff threat could create an entirely new market for Canada.