Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Some Albertans to consider shopping local, boycotting U.S. goods

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted February 3, 2025 7:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Some Albertans to consider shopping local, boycotting US goods'
Some Albertans to consider shopping local, boycotting US goods
The Alberta GDP could see a slide if tariffs are imposed, but there may just be a silver lining to the economy at a local level. Justin Sibbet explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta GDP could see a slide if tariffs are imposed, but there may just be a silver lining to the economy at a local level, says one expert.

“As the saying goes – never waste a good crisis. This is an opportunity for us to reacquaint ourselves with local companies, local products, local services,” said Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There is hope consumers may turn to local businesses for the long haul if Canadians do steer away from U.S.-made products in response to tariffs.

In the video above, Justin Sibbet takes a look at how the ongoing tariff threat could create an entirely new market for Canada.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices