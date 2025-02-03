Menu

Sports

Eritrean skier raised in Alberta qualifies for 3rd Winter Olympics

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted February 3, 2025 8:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Skiing for legacy: Eritrean skier punches third ticket to Winter Olympics'
Skiing for legacy: Eritrean skier punches third ticket to Winter Olympics
WATCH: Shannon-Ogbnai Abeda wasn’t sure if his comeback to alpine skiing would include a chance to represent his country on the world stage again. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, his reignited passion is fueled by a deep loss.
Shannon-Ogbnai Abeda made history in 2018 as the first Eritrean to compete in alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics. Now, the 28-year-old is heading back to the world’s biggest stage but this time, his journey carries even deeper meaning.

Raised in Fort McMurray, Alta., Abeda stood out from an early age, not just for his talent but as one of the only Eritrean skiers in a sport where diversity is rare. After moving to Calgary in 2003, he dedicated himself to breaking barriers, representing Eritrea in both the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.

“I just hope there’s a little Eritrean kid out there who sees what I’ve done and thinks, ‘Hey, if Shannon did it, I can do it too,’” Abeda said.

Following the Beijing Olympics, he considered stepping away from the sport. But a devastating personal loss changed everything.

“During the summer, I lost a good friend of mine, he sadly passed away,” Abeda shared. “His life was cut short, and that made me think, am I truly living my dream?”

Instead of retiring, he found renewed purpose. With the support of his coaches, he pushed himself harder than ever, securing his spot for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

“I just want to go out there and ski the best run of my life. And when it’s all over, I want to walk away knowing I gave it everything,” he said.

