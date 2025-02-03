‘I am Canadian’ ad resurfaces on social media amid Canada-U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

A decades-old Molson Canadian commercial that once fueled national pride is making a comeback on TikTok as Canada braces for U.S tariffs.

The iconic “I am Canadian” campaign, which originally aired in the late 1990s and early 2000s, is being reposted by Canadians embracing a surge in patriotic sentiment.

The ad featured actor Jeff Douglas delivering a monologue about what it means to be Canadian. He stands on a stage celebrating national trademarks, like Canadians’ love of hockey and their reputation for being polite.

Now, the campaign and the phrase, “I am Canadian,” has become a cultural touchstone for many, with some reusing the audio to make their own versions of the commercial.

However, despite its patriotic messaging, the irony is that Molson has not been a fully Canadian company for nearly two decades. In 2005, Molson merged with American brewer Coors, creating Molson Coors — a North American beer giant.

While the “I am Canadian” campaign was retired after the merger, its resurgence now comes at a time when economic tensions are surfacing in Canada.

The return of the ad follows trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. On Tuesday, the U.S. is set to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods and a 10 per cent duty on energy.

In response, Canada has placed $30 billion in retaliatory tariffs on American products, with plans to escalate if the U.S. does not back down.

Canadian businesses are also responding by urging consumers to buy Canadian.

While Molson itself is no longer 100 per cent Canadian, the “I am Canadian” slogan has taken on a whole new meaning.