Politics

B.C. Premier says he has directed BC Liquor Branch to stop buying American liquor

By Nono Shen The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2025 11:37 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s response to U.S. imposed tariffs and their impact on the economy'
B.C.’s response to U.S. imposed tariffs and their impact on the economy
In B.C. news of the tariffs is drawing a strong reaction, the premier says our province is the least exposed to U.S. trade flows, but a trade war will be extremely damaging to our economy. And some are reconsidering their purchase of American goods. Paul Johnson reports.
British Columbia Premier David Eby was quick to retaliate to “crushing” 25 per cent tariffs announced by the U.S. on Saturday, including targeting U.S. liquor.

Eby called the tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump “a complete betrayal” of the historic bond between Canada and the U.S. on Saturday.

“It’s a declaration of economic war against a trusted ally and friend,” said Eby in Vancouver from a press conference.

Trump will hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs on Tuesday, with a lower 10 per cent duty for energy — laying the foundation for a trade war with America’s closest neighbours.

Eby said a few immediate measures have been launched in response to the tariff announcement. He has directed the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to immediately stop buying American liquor from “red states,” as well as pulling existing stock from store shelves.

Story continues below advertisement

Eby said he has also directed crown corporations such as BC Hydro, ICBC, and health authorities to immediately halt buying American goods and services and instead buy Canadian goods and services first.

The province is also expediating permits for 10 private-sector projects worth $20 billion, including mines, renewable energy and natural gases.

Eby said this process is expected to create 6,000 jobs in northern and rural communities.

“We will never again allow ourselves to be beholden to the whims of one person in the White House,” said Eby.

Click to play video: 'B.C. prepares for Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs'
B.C. prepares for Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs

Trump has also singled out B.C. in his execution order.

“With respect to smuggling of illicit drugs across our northern border, Canada’s Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre recently published a study on the laundering of proceeds of illicit synthetic opioids, which recognized Canada’s heightened domestic production of fentanyl, largely from B.C. and its growing footprint within international narcotics distribution”, the executive order said.

Story continues below advertisement

Eby said he understands Trump’s concerns about fentanyl in the U.S. and he shared the same concerns as well. He said it has “taken too many lives in B.C.” and made people and communities less safe.

“When you’re talking about transnational organized crime, you have to work together … and I can’t imagine a stronger ally than our provincial government,” Eby.

“If the president wants to come up and wants to do that work, he can come to British Columbia, and we can talk about the work that we can do together. I’m keen to do that because we share a goal of addressing those major issues,” he added.

But Eby said imposing a 25 per cent tariff on B.C. and Canada to address the fentanyl issue “isn’t the way to do it.”

Trending Now

“These tariffs don’t make sense. They don’t achieve his goal of economic growth for the United States,” Eby said.

A statement sent from the Office of the Premier said wood, pulp and paper, metallic mineral and energy products make up about 67 per cent of total goods exported to the U.S.

Eby said he is “particularly worried” about B.C.’s forest sector, which is already facing punishing softwood lumber duties.

The BC Council of Forest Industries said in a statement that the forestry sector has been coping with many challenges with mill closures affecting thousands of jobs over the past few years.

Story continues below advertisement

It said the tariff on all forest product exports will be devastating, potentially leading to more job losses, and hurting the workers and the communities whose livelihoods depend on the industry.

But Eby said the province has done a lot through the years to diversify its economy to make it less exposed to trade issues.

“I’m sure, for business owners, certainly for our government, is the recognition that even when the tariffs are taken off, the relationship will not go back to the way it was before,” said Eby.

That means that B.C. has to continue to deepen its relationships and take risks to expand trading networks away from the U.S., added Eby.

“As British Columbians, and as Canadians, we will stand strong and united in the face of this unprecedented attack,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s food pricing amid tariffs'
Canada’s food pricing amid tariffs
© 2025 The Canadian Press

