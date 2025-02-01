One dead after fight outside pub in Coquitlam, says IHIT

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says two men are in custody after a 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside a pub in Coquitlam, B.C.

A release from IHIT says RCMP responded to a report of a fight around 9:42 p.m. Friday outside the John B Pub in the city.

When police arrived, bystanders were performing first aid and CPR on a man with life-threatening injuries.

IHIT says the 35-year-old man died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Two men who were believed to be involved in the fight are in police custody.

Police say it is an isolated incident without any ongoing risk to the public.

They say the victim’s identity hasn’t been released out of respect for his family’s privacy.

IHIT says it’s now in charge of the investigation and investigators will remain in the area collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.