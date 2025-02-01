Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C.’s south coast sees first snowfall of the season

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2025 1:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Artic air will bring wintry weather to B.C.’s South Coast'
Artic air will bring wintry weather to B.C.’s South Coast
Chief meteorologist Mark Madryga has the latest on the wintry weather expected to bring snow showers, possible snow and wind over the weekend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast are encouraged to dress warmly and get their winter tires ready as snowfall warnings are in effect for the region this weekend.

Environment Canada says a wintry mix of weather conditions is expected to affect Metro Vancouver over the next few days, prompting the weather agency to issue a snowfall warning early Saturday morning.

The weather agency says heavy flurries mixed with cold temperatures are expected this weekend as arctic air moves into the region and an upper low brings the moisture.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected across Metro Vancouver.

A special weather statement is also in effect for Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Whistler, Metro Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley, with the weather agency warning of blowing snow and arctic outflow conditions in those regions.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says very cold and dry air is expected to batter B.C.’s south coast next week with outflow conditions from an arctic ridge of high pressure settling over the region.

Click to play video: 'Temperatures expected to drop bringing potential for snow to B.C.’s South Coast'
Temperatures expected to drop bringing potential for snow to B.C.’s South Coast
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices