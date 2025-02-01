Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Roughriders sign star lineman Mike Rose

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2025 12:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'GNM – Rob Vanstone on the Riders off-season so far'
GNM – Rob Vanstone on the Riders off-season so far
WATCH: From the schedule release for the 2025 CFL campaign, to a former foe joining the coaching staff, there is never a dull moment for Rider Nation, even in the off-season. Saskatchewan Roughriders historian Rob Vanstone joined our Brenden Purdy to break it all down – Jan 22, 2025
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed star American defensive lineman Mike Rose.

Rose arrives in Saskatchewan after eight strong seasons in Calgary. The 32-year-old earned three All-CFL nods and won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018.

The six-foot-one, 270-pound Rose recorded 143 defensive tackles, 36 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 86 regular-season games in Calgary.

Last season, he had 19 defensive tackles, one interception and a team-leading six sacks in 18 games.

The Roughriders did not disclose the terms of his contract.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

