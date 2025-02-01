Roughriders sign star lineman Mike Rose

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed star American defensive lineman Mike Rose.

Rose arrives in Saskatchewan after eight strong seasons in Calgary. The 32-year-old earned three All-CFL nods and won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018.

The six-foot-one, 270-pound Rose recorded 143 defensive tackles, 36 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 86 regular-season games in Calgary.

Last season, he had 19 defensive tackles, one interception and a team-leading six sacks in 18 games.

The Roughriders did not disclose the terms of his contract.