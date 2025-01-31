Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bernadette McIntyre officially installed as new Saskatchewan lieutenant-governor

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 31, 2025 6:08 pm
1 min read
Bernadette McIntyre is the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Bernadette McIntyre is the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. Dave Parsons / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan’s 24th lieutenant-governor has been formally installed at the legislative building.

Bernadette McIntyre was celebrated in an official ceremony on Friday as she takes on her new role after her appointment was announced by the prime minister in December.

“Past lieutenant-governors have exemplified volunteerism and service to Saskatchewan people, and I am confident with a highly distinguished career, spanning over areas such as tourism, sports, and business, that Her Honour is no different,” Premier Scott Moe said.

“I offer my congratulations to Ms. McIntyre, and look forward to seeing the outstanding service she will provide to the province.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Following the installation ceremony, Lt.-Gov. McIntyre inspected an honour guard in the Legislative Assembly Rotunda.

The lieutenant-governor is the personal representative of the Sovereign in Saskatchewan and is responsible for granting Royal Assent to provincial laws, as well as summoning and dissolving the provincial legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the Canadian Constitution, lieutenant-governors are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of the Prime Minister for a minimum of five years. However, there is no fixed term of office.

Trending Now

The new lieutenant-governor’s roots are in Regina, growing up in a farm near Bethune.

In addition to leading the Wascana Centre Authority, McIntyre has held senior positions with SGI and served on dozens of boards of directors and planning committees.

She has been heavily involved in organizations including Access Communications, the Regina Airport Authority, SaskSport, Canadian Curling Association, Sandra Schmirler Foundation and the 2013 and 2022 Grey Cup Festivals.

She holds degrees from the University of Regina in economics and business administration and has been inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

She will replace Russell Mirasty, who has served in the role for the past five years.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices