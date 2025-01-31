Bernadette McIntyre officially installed as new Saskatchewan lieutenant-governor

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s 24th lieutenant-governor has been formally installed at the legislative building.

Bernadette McIntyre was celebrated in an official ceremony on Friday as she takes on her new role after her appointment was announced by the prime minister in December.

“Past lieutenant-governors have exemplified volunteerism and service to Saskatchewan people, and I am confident with a highly distinguished career, spanning over areas such as tourism, sports, and business, that Her Honour is no different,” Premier Scott Moe said.

“I offer my congratulations to Ms. McIntyre, and look forward to seeing the outstanding service she will provide to the province.”

Following the installation ceremony, Lt.-Gov. McIntyre inspected an honour guard in the Legislative Assembly Rotunda.

The lieutenant-governor is the personal representative of the Sovereign in Saskatchewan and is responsible for granting Royal Assent to provincial laws, as well as summoning and dissolving the provincial legislature.

Under the Canadian Constitution, lieutenant-governors are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of the Prime Minister for a minimum of five years. However, there is no fixed term of office.

The new lieutenant-governor’s roots are in Regina, growing up in a farm near Bethune.

In addition to leading the Wascana Centre Authority, McIntyre has held senior positions with SGI and served on dozens of boards of directors and planning committees.

She has been heavily involved in organizations including Access Communications, the Regina Airport Authority, SaskSport, Canadian Curling Association, Sandra Schmirler Foundation and the 2013 and 2022 Grey Cup Festivals.

She holds degrees from the University of Regina in economics and business administration and has been inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

She will replace Russell Mirasty, who has served in the role for the past five years.