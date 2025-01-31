Menu

Politics

New Brunswick must adapt in face of U.S. tariff threats: premier

By Hina Alam The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2025 7:40 am
2 min read
Premier Susan Holt warned that New Brunswick faces “serious headwinds” if the United States imposes tariffs but promised to hold the line and meet the targets her government has set out for itself.

At her first state of the province speech Thursday evening, Holt said the government will have to change how things are done in various sectors, including education, environment and the economy to ensure New Brunswick continues to grow.

“I just want to reassure you, it’s not a laughing matter. These tariffs are exceptionally serious. We are taking them seriously. We are working collectively,” she told the crowd at the Fredericton Convention Centre.

“Status quo is not going to work.”

Some of the changes include supporting those affected by the tariffs with changes in policies and funding, and asking people to support the province by buying locally made products to support the economy, she said.

“We’re asking retailers to make it really clear that they’re on the front of the shelves make it easy for people to make that change,” she said.

In spite of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “really hard to predict” behaviour, she reaffirmed some of her party’s priorities, including increasing the number of New Brunswickers with a primary care provider, and increasing the number of affordable housing starts.

Her government has launched a website that will be updated regularly with the government’s achievements and the metrics used to measure its progress. “We want New Brunswickers to hold us accountable.”

In reply to a question from reporters about how she plans to stay on track in the face of looming tariffs, she said her government will then have to explain why they couldn’t hit their targets.

“We put these numbers in front of people in order to force that kind of conversation. Did we reach our goals? If not, why not? Are those reasonable answers?” she said. “If we did miss them, what are we going to do differently tomorrow? How are we going to change?”

As Holt closed her address, Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin'” played in the background.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

