B.C.’s new lieutenant-governor sworn in

Premier David Eby has introduced British Columbia’s new lieutenant-governor, saying Wendy Cocchia’s lifelong leadership and dedication to community service sets an example for everyone.

Cocchia, a longtime businesswoman and philanthropist, was sworn in at a ceremony at B.C.’s Parliament buildings on Thursday before an audience of family, friends, Indigenous leaders, members of the legislature and other dignitaries.

One of Cocchia’s first acts in her role was to inspect a 50-person Guard of Honour provided by Maritime Forces Pacific and Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy played The Viceregal Salute, consisting of the six opening bars of God Save the King, followed by the four opening and four closing bars of O Canada.

A 15-gun salute was fired by troopers of the 5th Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery.

Cocchia succeeds Janet Austin, who spent nearly seven years in the post, and whose farewell ceremony took place at the legislature on Wednesday.