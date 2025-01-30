Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C.’s new lieutenant-governor sworn in

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 7:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Entrepreneur and autism advocate appointed B.C. lieutenant-governor'
Entrepreneur and autism advocate appointed B.C. lieutenant-governor
B.C. has a new lieutenant-governor. Wendy Cocchia has been named to the role. Keith Baldrey has more on the appointment and also a family face has also been named BC Hydro chair. – Dec 20, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier David Eby has introduced British Columbia’s new lieutenant-governor, saying Wendy Cocchia’s lifelong leadership and dedication to community service sets an example for everyone.

Cocchia, a longtime businesswoman and philanthropist, was sworn in at a ceremony at B.C.’s Parliament buildings on Thursday before an audience of family, friends, Indigenous leaders, members of the legislature and other dignitaries.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of Cocchia’s first acts in her role was to inspect a 50-person Guard of Honour provided by Maritime Forces Pacific and Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy played The Viceregal Salute, consisting of the six opening bars of God Save the King, followed by the four opening and four closing bars of O Canada.

Trending Now

A 15-gun salute was fired by troopers of the 5th Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery.

Story continues below advertisement

Cocchia succeeds Janet Austin, who spent nearly seven years in the post, and whose farewell ceremony took place at the legislature on Wednesday.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices