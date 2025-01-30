Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Alberta’s January weather roller-coaster continues as cold comes for much of province

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 2:38 pm
2 min read
A person walks along a snow-covered path at the University of Calgary in Calgary on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
A person walks along a snow-covered path at the University of Calgary in Calgary on Nov. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After parts of Alberta experienced another recent round of mild winter weather, the province is once again bracing for more familiar — and frigid — conditions for the season.

“We’ve been enjoying a warm, westerly flow and chinook winds in Alberta over the past few days, but that has come to an end,” said Global Calgary’s chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizée. “Cold Arctic air has already begun to take hold in northern Alberta, and many areas in central Alberta remained at or below freezing on Wednesday.

“As a couple of weather systems move through the province bringing snow to northern and central Alberta, the jet stream will shift farther south, dragging frigid Arctic air along with it. Over the weekend and into the first week of February, extreme cold is expected to grip much of Alberta, with wind chill values plunging into the -30s and -40s.”

In Alberta’s capital, Edmontonians were told they could still expect a high of 0 C on Thursday with overnight temperatures dropping. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton is forecast to reach a high of -21 C by Sunday and a low of -26 that night.

Story continues below advertisement
  • A look at the Skytracker Weather futurecast for Alberta.

 

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the weather agency’s website, Calgarians could still expect to see a high of 5 C on Thursday with evening temperatures in the minuses. Plus temperatures are not expected to return in that city for at least the next six days after.

A look at temperatures expected in Calgary in the coming days. View image in full screen
A look at temperatures expected in Calgary in the coming days. Drew Stremick/Global News

Further south, in Lethbridge, the ECCC forecasts that while that city could see highs of 9 C on Thursday and 8 C on Friday, by Saturday night the temperature could plunge to -20 C and is expected to remain very cold for several days after.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

City of Edmonton officials said the city will be implementing its extreme cold protocols at 9 a.m. on Friday and expect its extreme weather response to remain in place until Feb. 15.

Edmonton’s extreme cold protocols are aimed at protecting vulnerable people during cold snaps.

City libraries and recreation centres will be available for any Edmontonians seeking an escape from the cold, the city said.

Click to play video: 'How do those living rough survive Edmonton’s frigid temperatures?'
How do those living rough survive Edmonton’s frigid temperatures?

If Edmontonians see someone sheltering outside, city officials ask that they call 211 immediately and ask for the crisis diversion team. The service, which operates 24 hours a day, helps connect people who need it to transportation, shelter and other supports.

For more information on the city’s extreme weather response, visit the city’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

Click to play video: 'Snowy winter predicted for west, forecast uncertain for east: Environment Canada'
Snowy winter predicted for west, forecast uncertain for east: Environment Canada
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices