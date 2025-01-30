Alberta’s January weather roller-coaster continues as cold comes for much of province

Send this page to someone via email

After parts of Alberta experienced another recent round of mild winter weather, the province is once again bracing for more familiar — and frigid — conditions for the season.

“We’ve been enjoying a warm, westerly flow and chinook winds in Alberta over the past few days, but that has come to an end,” said Global Calgary’s chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizée. “Cold Arctic air has already begun to take hold in northern Alberta, and many areas in central Alberta remained at or below freezing on Wednesday.

“As a couple of weather systems move through the province bringing snow to northern and central Alberta, the jet stream will shift farther south, dragging frigid Arctic air along with it. Over the weekend and into the first week of February, extreme cold is expected to grip much of Alberta, with wind chill values plunging into the -30s and -40s.”

In Alberta’s capital, Edmontonians were told they could still expect a high of 0 C on Thursday with overnight temperatures dropping. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton is forecast to reach a high of -21 C by Sunday and a low of -26 that night.

Story continues below advertisement

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to the weather agency’s website, Calgarians could still expect to see a high of 5 C on Thursday with evening temperatures in the minuses. Plus temperatures are not expected to return in that city for at least the next six days after.

View image in full screen A look at temperatures expected in Calgary in the coming days. Drew Stremick/Global News

Further south, in Lethbridge, the ECCC forecasts that while that city could see highs of 9 C on Thursday and 8 C on Friday, by Saturday night the temperature could plunge to -20 C and is expected to remain very cold for several days after.

Story continues below advertisement

City of Edmonton officials said the city will be implementing its extreme cold protocols at 9 a.m. on Friday and expect its extreme weather response to remain in place until Feb. 15.

Edmonton’s extreme cold protocols are aimed at protecting vulnerable people during cold snaps.

City libraries and recreation centres will be available for any Edmontonians seeking an escape from the cold, the city said.

2:04 How do those living rough survive Edmonton’s frigid temperatures?

If Edmontonians see someone sheltering outside, city officials ask that they call 211 immediately and ask for the crisis diversion team. The service, which operates 24 hours a day, helps connect people who need it to transportation, shelter and other supports.

For more information on the city’s extreme weather response, visit the city’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.