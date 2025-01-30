4 vehicles involved in serious crash that partially closed eastbound Highway 1

See more sharing options

BC Highway Patrol says a serious incident partially shut down eastbound Highway 1 traffic on Thursday morning.

Around 6:20 a.m. four vehicles were involved in a crash near 200 Street.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, BC Highway Patrol confirmed.

One of the vehicles involved is a box truck that appears to have flipped on its roof.

There is no word on which vehicles the people who were taken to the hospital were in.