4 vehicles involved in serious crash that partially closed eastbound Highway 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 12:51 pm
A box truck flipped on its roof on Highway 1 on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A box truck flipped on its roof on Highway 1 on Thursday morning. Shane MacKichan
BC Highway Patrol says a serious incident partially shut down eastbound Highway 1 traffic on Thursday morning.

Around 6:20 a.m. four vehicles were involved in a crash near 200 Street.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, BC Highway Patrol confirmed.

One of the vehicles involved is a box truck that appears to have flipped on its roof.

There is no word on which vehicles the people who were taken to the hospital were in.

