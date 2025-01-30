4 vehicles involved in serious crash that partially closed eastbound Highway 1

BC Highway Patrol says a serious incident partially shut down eastbound Highway 1 traffic on Thursday morning.
Around 6:20 a.m. four vehicles were involved in a crash near 200 Street.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, BC Highway Patrol confirmed.
One of the vehicles involved is a box truck that appears to have flipped on its roof.
Trending Now
There is no word on which vehicles the people who were taken to the hospital were in.
Comments