Guelph firefighters, NHL alumni raise more than $7,000 for local hospitals

Guelph, Ont., firefighters faced off against NHL alumni in support of local hospitals.

The two teams played in an annual charity game at the Sleeman Centre on Jan. 26, which was organized by the Guelph Firefighters Association Benevolent Foundation.

Elizabeth Stewart, director of Community Engagement & Communications at the Guelph General Hospital Foundation, said over $7,000 was raised.

“At Guelph General Hospital, all patient care equipment is funded through donations,” Stewart said.

Guelph General is among the charity’s beneficiaries.

The funds were raised through ticket sales and sponsors.

She said it always fills their hearts with gratitude when the hospital receives such generosity in donations.

Stewart added that community groups and organizations like the Guelph Firefighters Association Benevolent Foundation, are critical in their efforts to raise funds as well as the numerous individuals who donate to the hospital every year.

Although it’s unknown how much of the funds raised will be donated back to GGH, Stewart said the Benevolent Foundation traditionally puts the money toward critical care equipment in the pediatrics unit or special care nursery.

“A very recent example of something that they’ve funded through past events is a monitor that’s used in a special care nursery, so monitoring the health of babies who are receiving extra care after birth,” she said.

The foundation has raised more than $2 million towards local hospitals since it was established in 1984.

Although she missed out on the event, Stewart said she knows people always have a great time at these games.

After the buzzer sounded, the Guelph firefighters and NHL alumni tied 10-10.