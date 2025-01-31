Variety Show of Hearts Telethon 2025

Watch the show. Change their lives.
Variety’s iconic Show of Hearts Telethon returns with a newly reimagined televised event airing on Global BC Feb. 23!
Prepare to be inspired by local stories of impact and entertained with special appearances by The Arkells’ Max Kerman, Ciara, Jay Baruchel, Joe Jonas, Marissa Bode, Reve, The Reklaws, and more, as well as exclusive musical performances by artists including Bare Naked Ladies, Choir!Choir!Choir!, and Tia Wood.
Tune in to Global BC from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and visit variety.bc.ca to show your heart and help change young lives in communities across B.C.
