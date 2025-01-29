Winnipeg Goldeyes add 4th-round MLB draft pick

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes made a move to upgrade their starting rotation with the addition of a former fourth-round draft pick from the Major League Baseball’s Amateur Draft.

The club signed right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Shortridge on Wednesday.

Shortridge was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of the University of California, Berkeley.

The now-27-year-old played five seasons in their organization, but never reached the major league level. He spent much of last season in AAA with the International League’s Indianapolis Indians. He had a 3-4 win-loss record with a 5.18 earned run average in 12 appearances.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The California product has a career record of 28-33 over parts of five professional seasons.

“This is a big pickup for us,” Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins said in a media release. “Aaron has shown throughout his career that he’s a highly successful starting pitcher. He’s played at the higher affiliated levels and has always been effective.

Story continues below advertisement

“He will only strengthen what is already a solid starting rotation.”

Shortridge is the fourth starting pitcher under contract with the Goldeyes, but staff ace, all-star Joey Matulovich, has yet to re-sign.

Former Goldeyes all-star first baseman Kyle Martin signed with the rival Cleburne Railroaders after playing in the Mexican League for the bulk of the past three seasons.

With the Goldeyes, Martin set the American Association’s single-season league record for most runs batted, while also breaking the team record for home runs in a season before leaving following the 2021 campaign.

The start of Goldeyes training camp is less than three months away with players to report on April 26.