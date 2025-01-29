City of Richmond spent tens of thousands of dollars on restaurant gift cards

A Global News investigation has revealed that tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars are being spent at some pricey restaurants.
A review of the City of Richmond’s financial statements shows that more than $73,000 taxpayer dollars were spent on gift cards at The Keg and the Cactus Club in 2023.
Of that, $36,652 was spent at the Keg and $36,929 at the Cactus Club.
Get breaking National news
In response to our inquiry, the City of Richmond said the majority of the reported expenses were related to the city’s employee recognition program.
It said the minority of the balance reported is for business meal expenses for working lunches or dinner breaks for employees who may be required to work extended hours.
The city was unable to provide a breakdown, nor would it how long this has been happening. The city further admitted it has no ability to control whether alcohol is purchased.
The City of Richmond told Global News that in keeping with its commitment to taxpayer value and efficiency, it’s now doing a review.
- Alberta border residents welcome RCMP’s Black Hawk helicopters
- Despite ‘positive’ Rubio meeting, unclear if Trump tariffs coming: Joly
- Ontario election: Ford under fire over ‘partisan’ visits to Washington, D.C.
- Canada should appoint ‘border czar’ to work collaboratively with U.S., Alberta premier says
Comments