These 5 foods have been recalled in Canada over the past week

Send this page to someone via email

Several foods have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in the past week due to reasons ranging from possible salmonella contamination to allergens and undeclared ingredients in the products.

The most recent was a national recall of Century brand flaked light tuna in hot and spicy sauce due to wheat not being declared on the label.

The issue surrounds the concern wheat and, subsequently, gluten may be in the product, which could impact those who may be allergic or sensitive. The recall was issued by AFOD Ltd., APO Products, and Uno Foods Inc.

In addition to the hot and spicy sauced tuna, recalls were also issued for Century’s flaked light tuna hot and spicy style, light tuna flakes hot and spicy style, and a tuna value pack of flakes in oil, hot and spicy.

Story continues below advertisement

Customers are asked to check if they have recalled products and throw them out if they do or return to where they were purchased. If you have an allergy, sensitivity, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorder, do not consume the product.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Al-Watan brand tahini was recalled in Ontario on Monday by Naz’s Falafel House Inc. and dba Mawasem Trading Inc. due to possible salmonella contamination.

Though there’s been no reported illness, people are asked to check the product to see if it may be one of those recalled. In particular, all “PRO” dates up to and including August 2024 are affected and should be discarded or returned.

Cape Breton Oatcake Society’s English toffee oatcakes were also recalled due to concerns of tree nut allergies over the presence of almonds that weren’t declared on the label, with the CFIA conducting a food safety investigation.

The food recall notice adds the agency’s inspection could lead to further recalls.

The CFIA says the oatcakes were recalled after a consumer complaint, though no reactions to the products have been reported, and people are advised to dispose of the product and not consume it, especially if you have an allergy or sensitivity.

Allergens were the cause for a recall notification of No Sugar Company brand Shellz dark chocolatey peanut crunch in five provinces — New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec — due to undeclared milk.

Story continues below advertisement

People are advised not to consume the product, due to concerns of milk allergies, and are also asked not to use, sell, serve or distribute the items which have a best by March 11, 2026 date.

Lastly, yeast was the culprit in a CFIA notification of Little Gourmet Organic’s brand of fruit and veggie oat bars, which were recalled nationally due to yeast. The notice says the recall was not due to allergens but for microbial contamination that is non-harmful, namely impacting quality or potential spoilage.

According to the recall by Baby Gourmet Foods Inc., those that have strawberry carrot bars with best before dates of Aug. 30 and 31, 2025, and blueberry beet spinach bars with dates of Sept. 5, 6 or 10, 2025, should not consume or sell the products.