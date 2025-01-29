Vancouver escort charged with armed robbery in Ontario

A Vancouver escort has been charged with armed robbery, forcible confinement and breach of probation in Ontario, police say.
Jessica Kane, 32, who pleaded guilty last July to drugging and robbing clients in B.C., is one of two people charged in a robbery in Vaughan, Ont., earlier this month.
York Regional Police said that on Jan. 19 at approximately 9:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of a robbery in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Jane Street.
A victim had contacted police to report he had been held against his will by two suspects, who forced him to withdraw money from several ATMs.
Police said the victim had met the suspects while attempting to arrange a sexual encounter and had entered their car to arrange the transaction.
Kane then allegedly threatened the victim at knifepoint, police said, and forced him to provide his banking information. Police said the male suspect then drove to several ATMs so that the victim could withdraw money.
The victim was eventually released and contacted police.
York Regional Police released photos of the suspects. Investigators believe there may be additional victims across Canada and are encouraging them to come forward.
Kane has been charged with armed robbery, forcible confinement and three counts of breach of probation.
Mannan Khanna, 22, from Toronto, has been charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement.
At the time of the offence, Kane was wanted in Alberta and was on probation for unrelated charges, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. To leave an anonymous tip online, visit www.1800222tips.com.
