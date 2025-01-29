Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver escort charged with armed robbery in Ontario

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Escort Jessica Kane sentenced for stealing from clients'
Escort Jessica Kane sentenced for stealing from clients
RELATED: Escort Jessica Kane, who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $92,000 from six men, was sentenced Friday. Julia Foy was there – Aug 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Vancouver escort has been charged with armed robbery, forcible confinement and breach of probation in Ontario, police say.

Jessica Kane, 32, who pleaded guilty last July to drugging and robbing clients in B.C., is one of two people charged in a robbery in Vaughan, Ont., earlier this month.

York Regional Police said that on Jan. 19 at approximately 9:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of a robbery in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Jane Street.

A victim had contacted police to report he had been held against his will by two suspects, who forced him to withdraw money from several ATMs.

Police said the victim had met the suspects while attempting to arrange a sexual encounter and had entered their car to arrange the transaction.

Story continues below advertisement

Kane then allegedly threatened the victim at knifepoint, police said, and forced him to provide his banking information. Police said the male suspect then drove to several ATMs so that the victim could withdraw money.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim was eventually released and contacted police.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver escort Jessica Kane facing new charges in Alberta'
Vancouver escort Jessica Kane facing new charges in Alberta

York Regional Police released photos of the suspects. Investigators believe there may be additional victims across Canada and are encouraging them to come forward.

Trending Now

Kane has been charged with armed robbery, forcible confinement and three counts of breach of probation.

Mannan Khanna, 22, from Toronto, has been charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement.

Jessica Kane and Mannan Khanna are charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement.
Jessica Kane and Mannan Khanna are charged with armed robbery and forcible confinement. York Regional Police

At the time of the offence, Kane was wanted in Alberta and was on probation for unrelated charges, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. To leave an anonymous tip online, visit www.1800222tips.com.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices