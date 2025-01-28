B.C. Premier David Eby to speak live on looming threat of U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby will speak live on Tuesday afternoon about the looming threat of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Speaking last week, Eby said now is the time for all Canadian residents to support the local economy.

“When you’re at the grocery store and you have a chance to buy a product right now, you’re looking carefully at the labels to support Canadian jobs and to support Canada at this critical time,” Eby said at a press conference on Jan. 21.

On Jan. 20, Trump said that he expects the 25 per cent tariffs to come into effect on Feb. 1.

Eby has stated that nothing is off the table when it comes to retaliatory measures B.C. could impose on U.S. goods.

He said that B.C. could charge U.S. truckers travelling through the province to Alaska or prevent U.S. companies from bidding on jobs in B.C.

“If they’re not going to abide by our trade agreements then neither are we,” Eby said last week.

This story will be updated following Eby’s press conference on Tuesday.