Missing 21-year-old snowboarder found dead on Cypress Mountain

A 21-year-old snowboarder who went missing last week at the Cypress Mountain Resort near Vancouver has been found dead in a gully.

West Vancouver Police say in a statement the snowboarder from Richmond, B.C., was reported missing Friday at about 10:45 a.m.

Police say he had been snowboarding with friends and was last seen on one of the resort’s runs.

The statement says an extensive search was conducted by local ski patrol and North Shore Rescue and the man was found in a gully adjacent to Collins Run, which is a green run leading back to the Lions Express chairlift.

Sgt. Chris Bigland of the West Vancouver Police Department says in the statement that life-saving actions were taken immediately but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

Police did not say when the body was found.