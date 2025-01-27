Menu

Video link
Headline link
Missing 21-year-old snowboarder found dead on Cypress Mountain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2025 9:58 pm
1 min read
An empty Cypress Mountain ski resort is pictured in West Vancouver, B.C., Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
An empty Cypress Mountain ski resort is pictured in West Vancouver, B.C., Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. GAC
A 21-year-old snowboarder who went missing last week at the Cypress Mountain Resort near Vancouver has been found dead in a gully.

West Vancouver Police say in a statement the snowboarder from Richmond, B.C., was reported missing Friday at about 10:45 a.m.

Police say he had been snowboarding with friends and was last seen on one of the resort’s runs.

The statement says an extensive search was conducted by local ski patrol and North Shore Rescue and the man was found in a gully adjacent to Collins Run, which is a green run leading back to the Lions Express chairlift.

Sgt. Chris Bigland of the West Vancouver Police Department says in the statement that life-saving actions were taken immediately but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

Police did not say when the body was found.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

