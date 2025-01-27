Air Canada took years to refund travellers after COVID-19 cancellations

See more sharing options

Air travel is starting to recover and return to pre-pandemic levels after a turbulent few years.

Airlines like Air Canada have refunded millions of dollars to passengers for tickets cancelled due to COVID-19. However, some travellers are still waiting for what they’re owed.

Global’s Mackenzie Mazankowski tells us that was the case for one Saskatchewan family until Global News got involved.

Check out the video above for the full story.