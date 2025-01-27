Menu

Canada

Air Canada took years to refund travellers after COVID-19 cancellations

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted January 27, 2025 6:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air Canada takes five years to refund travellers'
Air Canada takes five years to refund travellers
Air Canada takes five years to refund travellers
Air travel is starting to recover and return to pre-pandemic levels after a turbulent few years.

Airlines like Air Canada have refunded millions of dollars to passengers for tickets cancelled due to COVID-19. However, some travellers are still waiting for what they’re owed.

Global’s Mackenzie Mazankowski tells us that was the case for one Saskatchewan family until Global News got involved.

Check out the video above for the full story.

