‘Every aspect of society has changed’: Sask. residents react to 3 years of war in Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

It has been nearly three years since Ukraine was invaded by Russia and the war continues to ravage on.

Some locals from Saskatchewan are reflecting on the state of the war and doing what they can to raise awareness and offer support to those fighting day in and day out.

“I didn’t think it would last this long,” said Nikita Sereda, a Ukrainian student.

Sereda was born in Canada but was studying theology in Kharkiv, Ukraine when Russia began its invasion in 2022. Sereda said he woke up to “loud noises coming from outside” at 5 a.m. on Feb. 24.

“I was hearing all these noises and then soon later [received] messages saying that Russia invaded Ukraine…. Knowing that it was the sounds of tanks and bombing, well, two blocks away from where I was living.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was at that point that I was really worried about what to do in this situation because as a Canadian, I’ve never experienced that.”

Sereda said it is an experience he will “have to live with for pretty much the rest of my life.”

Lee Reaney, a war correspondent and the senior editor for the New Voice of Ukraine, frequently travels to Ukraine from Saskatoon.

He’s been working in Ukraine since 2012 and was present when Russia captured Crimea.

“Every aspect of society has changed,” Reaney said.

“Every school has a bomb shelter now. Every university is a bomb shelter. Most places of work have bomb shelters.”

Tanya Baran is the medical lead for Ukrainian Patriot, an organization providing medical support to citizens and soldiers affected by Russia’s invasion. She’s driven unmarked ambulances being targeted by Russia and helped supply first aid kits to the front lines.

She’s headed back to Ukraine for the sixth time to help wherever she can.

“[I am] feeling a little bit nervous and anxious because it has been a year [since I was last there] and so much has changed. But I know once I have my feet planted in Ukraine, it’ll almost feel like home again,” Baran said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I hate to say that you get used to [the war], but you do. I sleep through air raids, so you kind of understand the feeling of the sounds of incoming and outgoing artillery,” Baran said.

Reaney says the things happening in Ukraine are simply unjustifiable and hopes those responsible are held to account for the carnage.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Russia right now is performing genocidal actions, murder parents and then take the kids to Russia and indoctrinate them into being Russian. That’s actually been charged as a war crime.”

Reaney said “it’s about life and death.”

“It’s about whether a country continues to exist.”

He adds that the Ukrainians are feeling angry and tired.

“How do people feel? They hate Russians and they in particular hate the Russian government, the Russian leadership, Vladimir Putin himself.

“I think they are particularly tired of the war. This is an existential war.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reaney said Ukrainians need to fight until a resolution is found that they feel is just.

“They need to continue to fight and continue to fight alongside everybody else in the country, trust their countrymen to also continue to fight until, something changes, until the Russians stop bombing the country and take the troops out.”

With many not seeing an end to the conflict soon, Sereda said he spends much of his time thinking about his family in Ukraine and worrying for their safety.

“Some days I feel like [it] probably would be better maybe to go back to Ukraine and at least be with family, and not to worry too much about them as I am now.”

He added that the Ukrainians are fighting for their culture and traditions to stay alive.

“Our beloved homeland is invaded by aggressors and we have to take a stance on resilience and to show that we have a rich culture, we have rich traditions.”

Baran hopes an end to the war comes soon for the sake of those caught in the conflict.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that it has gone on for three years and so many people have been displaced and cities and towns have just been destroyed by Russians ‘liberation.'”

Story continues below advertisement

Baran wants to remind people to continue to offer support where they can as the war drags on.

“I know a lot of people are feeling the war fatigue. I know myself have felt it over the last year and many other people here in Saskatoon feel it. But I just try to remind myself of what the people of Ukraine, the feeling they’re living 24-7 under air raids, bombs, drone attacks and having to move from their homes. So please continue to support Ukraine.”

If you want to help those in Ukraine, there are options like Ukrainian Patriot, United 24 or Next Step Ukraine.

Reaney suggests that you find a topic you are passionate about and find an organization helping with that aspect and offer your support.

“If you’re into sports, find a group that’s working with athletes. If you’re into animals, if you’re into religion, there’s all kinds of organizations that are doing stuff that directly help the war effort.”

Reaney added that if you are unsure of where to go to offer help, you can reach out to him or the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and they can provide options for donations or support.