Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release veteran receiver Wolitarsky

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 27, 2025 9:37 am
1 min read
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have parted ways with a veteran receiver who helped lead the team to a pair of championships.

The club announced Monday that it has released Drew Wolitarsky, who has appeared in seven seasons with Winnipeg, including Grey Cup-winning campaigns in 2019 and 2021.

Wolitarsky, 29, was drafted by the team in 2017 and played in a total of 89 games as a Bomber — although he was limited to only 10 last season due to injuries.

“These decisions are always difficult and it’s especially true with a player who has been with us for so long,” Bombers GM Kyle Walters said in a statement.

“Drew has been a solid contributor for the team, was popular in the locker room and was instrumental in two Grey Cup championships, and for that the franchise is forever grateful.”

During the California native’s tenure in Winnipeg, he recorded 227 receptions for 2,954 yards, as well as 18 touchdowns.

2025 Winnipeg Blue Bombers schedule
