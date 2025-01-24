Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Former chief trade negotiator says Alberta undermining Canada in U.S. tariff talks

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2025 12:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Provinces will respond with diplomacy, booze bans and counter-tariffs to Trump’s threat'
Provinces will respond with diplomacy, booze bans and counter-tariffs to Trump’s threat
Canada has until at least Feb. 1 before its products could be hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariffs. David Akin explains how B.C. and Ontario could respond, and what Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says is the best solution.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa’s former chief trade negotiator Steve Verheul says Alberta is undermining Canada’s attempts to prevent the U.S. from levying damaging tariffs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rallied most of the premiers to agree that all sectors of the Canadian economy could be deployed to fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from Canada.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said that Canada should not threaten the U.S. with retaliatory tariffs or cutting off energy exports, and should focus instead on finding common ground.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith poses with president-elect Donald Trump and businessman Kevin O'Leary during her visit to Florida earlier this month, prior to Trump's inauguration. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith poses with president-elect Donald Trump and businessman Kevin O’Leary during her visit to Florida earlier this month, prior to Trump’s inauguration. CREDIT: Danielle Smith / X

Verheul says Alberta “has significantly undermined Canada’s position” by breaking with the other premiers.

Story continues below advertisement

His comments, made at a Tuesday event held by the Toronto-based Empire Club, came before Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he had “an issue with” putting tariffs on energy exports and Quebec Premier François Legault said that should happen only with the provinces’ consent.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Smith’s office did not have an immediate response when asked to comment.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau launches Canada-U.S. relations council, as Smith goes rogue on Trump tariff response'
Trudeau launches Canada-U.S. relations council, as Smith goes rogue on Trump tariff response
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices